Financial independence imperative for women empowerment: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi says financial independence is imperative for women empowerment.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday, he said no society can make progress until women disparity is not removed and they are not given equal opportunities in all fields.

The President said progress of women in society without education is very difficult because if a mother is educated she could up-bring her children in a batter way.

He said religion Islam and the constitution of Pakistan negated all indiscrimination against women.

Expressing satisfaction over the contributions of banking sector for empowering people with disability and women, the President said more efforts are needed to convince them for opening their bank accounts. He said disbursement of Ehsas cash program should also be made through bank accounts.

