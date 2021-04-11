Firing on mosque by Indian forces in Shopian reflects their moral bankruptcy: FO

Pakistan has strongly condemned indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons and grenades on a Mosque in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, said the desecration and damage caused to the Mosque during so-called “cordon-and-search operation”, and repeated incidence of extra-judicial killings in various places in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are manifestations of the unabated state-terrorism to which Kashmiris are subjected in the occupied territory.

He said this inhuman conduct of Indian forces is reflective of their moral bankruptcy as well as the prevalent culture of impunity in IIOJK.

The spokesperson said targeting the faith and cultural identity of the people of occupied territory is in clear violation of basic human norms and fundamental precepts of international law.

The spokesperson said the Government and people of Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Advertisement

Read full story