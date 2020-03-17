First death from coronavirus confirmed in Pakistan, nation-wide tally rises to 195

LAHORE: The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) confirmed on Tuesday the first death in Pakistan from coronavirus, after the nation-wide tally reached 195.

According to the ministry, the patient had recently returned from Iran was brought in a critical condition to Mayo hospital on Monday night.

The patient was kept in an intensive care unit (ICU), however, there was no ventilator there.

The ministry for national health said that to date two people have recovered after contracting coronavirus.

Punjab reports six cases

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases in Punjab have risen to six after five new cases were confirmed.

Punjab ministers Yasmin Rashid and Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan addressed a press conference on Tuesday, where they updated on the situation in the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 736 people in Dera Ghazi Khan have been under observation after they came from Taftan. Five new cases were confirmed among those in quarantine in DG Khan, she said.

Sindh reports five more coronavirus cases, provincial toll rises to 155

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 155 in Sindh after five more cases were reported in the province on Tuesday.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet announced that in the province 36 cases have been tested positive for the virus, while 119 pilgrims from Iran quarantined in Sukkur have been tested positive for the disease.

Following is the update of #COVIDー19 affected people in Sindh as of 11 AM on 17.03.2020:

Positive =36

Cured=2

Under treatment =34 Zaaireen Sukkur

Total tests conducted 234

Negative 115

Positive 119 Grand Total 155 — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 17, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Pakistan has now risen to 188 after the announcement of additional cases by Wahab.

On Monday, the total number of cases in the province stood at 183. Most of the cases were reported from Sindh.

Globally, 158 countries have been affected, more than 6,500 people have died and more than 170,000 infected by the disease called ‘COVID-19’ as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.

