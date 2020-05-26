Five coronavirus patients die, 573 new cases emerge over past 24 hours: CM Murad

KARACHI: Five COVID-19 patients died over the past 24 hours as 573 new cases of the virus emerged across the province, said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the chief minister, 2,327 samples were tested for the virus over the past 24 hours out of which 573 results came back positive at 24.6%.

The government has tested 161628 samples so far which have produced 23507 positives cases. As per the breakdown, 14,6% of the samples have tested positive so far.

The death toll in the province has risen to 374 as five more persons passed away due to the virus in a single day. Murad added that at present, 248 patients were in critical condition out of which 49 have been put on ventilators.

He said that at present 14,618 patients were under treatment out of which 12931 or 88% were in self-isolation at home. As many as 794 or 6% of the patients were being treated at Isolation Centers and 893 or 6% in different hospitals.

“This shows that home isolation is being preferred by the patients where government doctors take care of them through phone,” said the chief minister.

Murad said that 542 patients had recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 8,515. “Our recovery ratio from coronavirus is 37%,” he disclosed.

Giving the district-wise break-up, CM Murad said that out of the 573 new cases, 467 belonged to Karachi. One hundred and thirty-five cases had emerged from district East, 109 Central, 94 South, 77 Korangi, 31 Malir and 21 West.

Hyderabad reported 24 new cases, Shikarpur 12, Jacobabad 11, Kashmore five, Larkana four, Sukkur three, Umerkot three, Kambar two, Khairpur two, Dadu two and Sanghar one.

The chief minister once again urged people to stay at their homes, avoid shaking hands and crowding. ‘This is the only way to contain the coronavirus,” he said.

