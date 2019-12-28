Five dead, 20 wounded in Bahawalnagar road accident

BAHAWALNAGAR: Five people were killed and 20 others wounded when a bus turned turtle in Latifabad area of Bahawalnagar district on Saturday.

Rescue sources said the accident took place owing to poor visibility caused by fog engulfing plains of Punjab province.

The injured were whisked to a nearby hospital for medical attention, they said.

The identities of those killed and injured in the road mishap could not be ascertained immediately.

Most plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh as well as a few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained under the grip of dense fog in the country, the met office said in its report today.

The fog caused poor visibility and made conditions difficult for driving. Poor visibility has also caused scores of flights to be diverted or re-routed in the region.

Moderate to dense fog is reported in Sukkur, Larkana, Rohri, Padidan and Jacobabad districts of upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

