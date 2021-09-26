FM arrives in London on three-day official visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in London on three-day official visit on Sunday.

Advertisement

Besides interacting with members of the Pakistani community and British Parliamentarians, the Foreign Minister will have broad based discussions with his British counterpart Liz Truss.

The Foreign Minister will also interact with the media.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and the UK are close friends and long-standing partners.

Earlier this month, former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visited Pakistan to hold consultations on bilateral relations and regional matters.

The visit by the Foreign Minister will take forward the process of close consultation and collaboration between the two sides.

Advertisement

Read full story