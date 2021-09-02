FM calls for sustained engagement by World to help Afghanistan on path to peace

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has underlined the need for sustained engagement by international community, as shared responsibility, to help Afghanistan on its path to peace, stability and prosperity.

Addressing sixth Think Tank Forum through video link on Thursday, he said we believe that the biggest opportunity right now is convergence of the international community on the need of durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Minister said a sustained engagement will ensure steady transition and avoid repeat of 1990s. He said Afghan people must not be abandoned at this crucial stage.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to play the role of a facilitator.

He said we consider Taliban’s announcements positive and encouraging. He said the Afghan leadership should take the responsibility of delivering on the demands of the Afghan people, reconcile their differences and achieve a negotiated political situation, a long-cherished objective.

The Foreign Minister said inclusive set-up is important for Taliban to gain people’s confidence and international acceptability. It will open new vistas of cooperation at regional and international level.

