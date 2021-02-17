FM expresses Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen, diversify ties with Egypt

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Cairo today (Wednesday).

The Foreign Minister conveyed warm greetings of Pakistan’s leadership to the Egyptian President. He appreciated the stability and progress achieved by Egypt under his able leadership.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the Egyptian President on Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics. He stressed that the vision of “Naya Pakistan” was predicated on economic connectivity and ensuring peace within and beyond our borders. He said Pakistan would always look to be a partner in peace and progress.

Recalling the decades old warm bilateral ties between the two countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen and diversify bilateral ties. He said his visit indicates Pakistan’s keenness to reinvigorate traditional bilateral relationship rooted in shared faith, culture and values. He apprised the President on various opportunities to strengthen mutual ties, in bilateral and multilateral arena.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing bilateral defense ties, the Foreign Minister said the two countries could also share their experience in countering terrorism and extremism.

The Foreign Minister briefed the President on the situation in Pakistan’s neighbourhood, in particular Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the Afghan Peace Process, the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and continued denial of the Kashmiri people’s legitimate right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan has always supported resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

The President welcomed the Foreign Minister and reciprocated the warm feelings of the Pakistani leadership. President Sisi expressed hope that the visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi would pave the way for enhanced bilateral ties and dynamic multilateral cooperation.

The Foreign Minister presented the invitation of President Arif Alvi to the Egyptian President to visit Pakistan. President Sisi graciously accepted the invitation and promised to visit at the earliest opportunity.

