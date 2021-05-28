FM lauds untiring efforts of Munir Akram, diplomats for building int’l pressure for Palestine

Pakistan has welcomed adoption of a resolution by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate human rights abuses in the Palestinian occupied territories.

Advertisement

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated the untiring efforts of Pakistani missions in New York and Geneva to build international pressure for Palestine.

On 19th of this month, Pakistan, representing the OIC, had submitted an application to the UN Human Rights Council for convening a special meeting in the wake of the Israeli aggression in Palestine

Pakistan as a representative of the OIC had tabled a resolution calling for ensuring respect for international humanitarian law and investigating Israeli aggression in Palestine.

In his address in the special UN Human Rights Council, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had demanded impartial investigation into grave human rights violations in the Palestinian occupied territories.

After a debate on the resolution in the special meeting of the UNGA, the resolution was adopted with a clear majority.

Advertisement

Read full story