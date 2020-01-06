FM Qureshi calls for ‘active diplomacy’ to de-escalate tensions between US-Iran

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is briefing the Senate on tensions in the Middle East that arose after the killing of top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani in a US air strike.

The minister began his speech by recounting how the crisis-like situation in the region unfolded, starting with the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

The foreign minister was directed by the Senate chairman to brief the upper house on developments on the foreign policy front last week.

Qureshi told the Senate that the repercussions of the strike that killed Soleimani were more severe than the 2011 raid that killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and the 2019 killing of militant Islamic State group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

He said Iraq had sent its foreign minister to the United Nations to record protest because in their view the strike violated international law and UN charter. The Pakistani government presented its stance on the development on January 3.

“I have contacted the foreign ministers of major powers in the region. I have talked in detail with the Iran foreign minister and presented Pakistan’s stance on the incident,” he said, adding that he also spoke with the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

“The situation in the middle east is very sensitive, fluid and concerning.”

He recalled that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has termed this strike as “international terrorism” and that he considers this act as dramatically escalating the regional situation.

The US Department of State, on the other hand, claims that the strike was carried out on the directions of President Donald Trump and was primarily a preemptive action, Qureshi said, adding that Washington has stated they had reports that Soleimani was planning to attack US soldiers and diplomats.

“US claims it was a decisive defensive action. These tensions have not arisen overnight but the situation has been intensifying over a period of time,” the foreign minister said, adding that this specific act by the US has ignited the situation in the region.

He noted that the US claims that their action was “preventive” in nature and was not meant to ignite a war, and now they say they are ready to deescalate the situation.

“But at the same time they (Washington) have warned that if Iran retaliates, our response will be even stronger than before.”

Foreign Minister Qureshi laid before the Senate several points which he said reflected why Pakistan is concerned about the US-Iran tensions:

The crisis will have a negative impact on Afghanistan and Pakistan’s efforts in this regard could be undone

The situation in Yemen could get out of hand and attacks on Saudi Arabia could increase

Hezbollah, which has in the past conducted rocket attacks, could go ahead and strike Israel

The situation could lead to high-profile assassinations in the region

Route blockades could be enacted leading to breakage in oil supply, which will have a negative impact on the regional and global economy

The Iran nuclear deal has come under severe pressure with the latest announcements coming out of Iran suggesting Tehran has virtually backed out of the deal that put restrictions on the country’s Uranium enrichment

India may pounce on the chance to destabilise Pakistan and conduct false-flag operations

Pakistan had on Sunday reaffirmed its resolve not to become a part of any conflict in the region and renewed its offer for mediating in the Middle East crisis.

The offer was formally conveyed by Foreign Minister Qureshi during a telephonic conversation with his counterparts from Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

This was Qureshi’s first contact with the Iranian leadership after the assassination of Maj Gen Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

Earlier today, FM Qureshi called for “active diplomacy” to de-escalate the ongoing tensions between US and Iran in the wake of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani’s killing in an American drone strike last week.

Qureshi took to Twitter today to make it clear that Pakistan “stands for peace, stability and security in the region”, adding that he has “reiterated” Pakistan’s message “to all stakeholders in my recent conversations”.

Pakistan is very clear on its position: we stand for peace, stability & security in region. I've reiterated this to all stakeholders in my recent conversations. Active diplomacy to de-escalate tensions is the need of the hour.Violence must be avoided. We'll continue with efforts. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) January 6, 2020

“Active diplomacy to de-escalate tensions is the need of the hour. Violence must be avoided. We’ll continue with efforts,” said the foreign minister.

