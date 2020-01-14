FM Qureshi in Oman to share grieve over Sultan Qaboos’ passing

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Muscat on Tuesday to express his condolence with the Royal family over the demise of Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister was received by Pakistan Ambassador to Muscat Ahsan Wagan and other officials of Omani Foreign Ministry at the airport.

Oman’s ailing Sultan, one of the Middle East’s longest-serving rulers, passed away on Friday after being unwell for years.

Haitham bin Tariq, Oman’s culture minister and the 65-year-old cousin of late Sultan Qaboos, was named as the new royal ruler.

Middle East peace mission

FM Qureshi arrived in Muscat after visiting Riyadh and Tehran where he had held meetings regarding the heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Qureshi will now travel to the US on January 15.

Tensions between Iran and US have spiked in recent weeks after the US killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad. Iran retaliated by targeting a US troops base in Iraq.

Following the developments, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Qureshi to meet with Iranian and Saudi leaders to underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution of disputes.

