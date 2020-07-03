FM Qureshi says he has tested positive for coronavirus

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation.

The foreign minister, in a tweet, said: “This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19.”

This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 3, 2020

“By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he added.

The minister joins an unfortunately long list of lawmakers to have contracted the contagious disease.

Two weeks ago, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq tested positive for coronavirus.

A week prior to that PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said she has tested positive.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, PTI MNA Jai Prakash, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi and PTI’s chief whip in the National Assembly Aamir Dogar have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

