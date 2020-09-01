FM Qureshi says major milestone achieved in establishment of a separate South Punjab province

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated on Tuesday the people of South Punjab after the establishment of a separate South Punjab province.

In a tweet, the foreign minister said that after years of struggle and determination by the people of South Punjab, a major milestone has been achieved in the establishment of a separate South Punjab province.

This achievement is testament to our commitment to fulfil our promise to the people of Pakistan. I congratulate the people of Southern Punjab and I thank my Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for his vision and support. https://t.co/DB7BSFcQXl — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 1, 2020

He further thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his support and vision. On Monday, the Punjab government appointed 10 officers in the newly-created South Punjab secretariat and the service.

It also notified the creation of 70 new posts with a view of making the South Punjab Secretariat functional.

