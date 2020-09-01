FM Qureshi says major milestone achieved in establishment of a separate South Punjab province

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated on Tuesday the people of South Punjab after the establishment of a separate South Punjab province.

Advertisement

In a tweet, the foreign minister said that after years of struggle and determination by the people of South Punjab, a major milestone has been achieved in the establishment of a separate South Punjab province.

He further thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his support and vision. On Monday, the Punjab government appointed 10 officers in the newly-created South Punjab secretariat and the service.

It also notified the creation of 70 new posts with a view of making the South Punjab Secretariat functional.

Advertisement

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay