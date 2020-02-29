FM Qureshi To Represent Pakistan At Signing Ceremony Of Peace Agreement

QATAR: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the signing ceremony of peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban as representative of Pakistan in Doha today (Saturday).

Representatives from fifty countries, including foreign ministers of different countries, will attend the signing ceremony of the agreement.

Meanwhile, talking to Pakistani community in Qatar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban will open new avenues of development in the region.

He said peace in Afghanistan will open up our links with Central Asia.

FM Qureshi said with peace and stability, there will be numerous opportunities for promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said peace in Afghanistan will enable Pakistan to benefit from the CASA 1000 power project and overcome the energy crisis in the country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan has paid a heavy price for peace by sacrificing lives of our security forces, police and civilians.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing a press conference alongside US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that he would be present at the US-Taliban peace treaty deal signing ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

