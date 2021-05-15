FM reiterates unequivocal support for rights of Palestinian people and their just struggle

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the rights of Palestinian people and their just struggle.

In a telephonic interaction with the Palestinian Foreign Minister, Dr. Riyad Al Maliki, Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned Israeli Forces’ attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and continued air strikes on Gaza that killed innocent civilians, including children.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Palestinian Foreign Minister on Pakistan’s efforts to sensitize the international community on the serious situation and the violations of human rights and international law.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reassured Dr Maliki of Pakistan’s steadfast support to Palestinian people during these testing times.

The Palestinian Foreign Minister updated on the dire situation on ground, as well as the efforts being made to prevent its further worsening.

