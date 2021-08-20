FM stresses Afghan Taliban to craft all-inclusive political structure after consultations

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed the Afghan Taliban and former rulers to craft all-inclusive political structure after consultations.

In a statement on Friday, he said nobody wants bloodshed in Afghanistan but peace and stability.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is determined to play its positive role. He said our envoy in Afghanistan is also in touch with different Afghan personalities.

The Foreign Minister said the Afghan delegation visiting Pakistan has held talks with him and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said some anti-peace elements are active to play the role of spoiler. He said it is the test of Afghan leadership’s sagacity as to how they cope with such challenges.

On the borders’ situation, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said all the neighboring countries should sit together for consultations.

The Foreign Minister said he intends to visit neighboring countries in the next few days to chalk out a comprehensive strategy after consultations. He said our aim is Afghanistan’s stability and we will continue our endeavors in this regard.

