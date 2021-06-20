FM stresses for flexibility from Afghan leaders to move peace process forward

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed the need for flexibility from Afghan leaders to move the peace process forward.

Talking to the Afghanistan-based TV channel TOLO news, he said peace and stability in Afghanistan is must for economic security and promotion of bilateral and regional trade, which is not only a requirement of Afghanistan but also a desire of Pakistan.

To a question, the foreign minister said India used its presence in Afghanistan to conduct subversive activities in Pakistan. He said it bothers Pakistan if Afghan soil is used against it by India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi categorically rejected Taliban sanctuaries in Pakistan and said that their leadership is in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan is not responsible for the squabbling that is going on in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, talking to his Afghan counterpart Muhammad Hanif Atmar on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmedPakistan’s consistent policy to strengthen bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas and achieve peace and stability in that country.

He underlined that close coordination is essential to further advance the bilateral relations and Afghan peace process.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including Afghan peace process, bilateral trade and economic relations.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated his invitation to the Afghan Foreign Minister for a bilateral visit to Pakistan.

