FM to embark on three-day visit to Germany today

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Berlin today (Sunday) on a three-day official visit to Germany.

Advertisement

He is visiting Germany on the invitation of his German counterpart Heiko Maas to hold delegation-level talks with the German leadership.

The Foreign Minister will also call on the President of the German Parliament Wolfgang Schauble and have interactions with other dignitaries.

During the talks, the two Foreign Ministers will review the entire gamut of Pakistan-Germany relations and discuss ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

This year, Pakistan and Germany are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Both countries have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora.

Advertisement

Read full story