FM urges Afghan leadership to reach comprehensive political settlement

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged Afghan leadership to use this historic opportunity for reaching a broad-based and comprehensive political settlement of Afghan issue.

Talking to a delegation of Afghan leaders in Islamabad today (Monday), he said all stakeholders must work together for a better future of Afghanistan and the region as well.

The Minister said our ultimate goal is a peaceful, united, democratic, stable and prosperous neighbour.

He said a comprehensive dialogue is the only political way for resolution to the Afghan issue, and Pakistan is committed to play a constructive and reconciliatory role in this regard.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan hopes that the entire Afghan leadership will undertake efforts for durable peace in the larger national interest. He said all segments of the Afghan society are equally important in achieving the ultimate goal of peace.

He said we also need to continuously monitor the anti-peace elements, who are trying to mislead the world about Pakistan’s reconciliatory role, which has been acknowledged internationally.

The Foreign Minister also urged the international community to come forward and provide cooperation and economic assistance for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Afghanistan.

Later briefing media, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan will continue its efforts for safe evacuation of foreign missions, media workers and NGOs’ staff working in Afghanistan.

He said 380 citizens of Denmark have so far been evacuated from Afghanistan and shifted to Pakistan, who will leave for their country after completion of due process.

