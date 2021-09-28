FM urges Int’l community to engage with new reality in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again urged the international community to engage with the new reality in Afghanistan and unfreeze the assets to avert a humanitarian crisis.

Advertisement

In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV, the Foreign Minister said there is a humanitarian crisis in the making and there can be ways and means to ensure that the money reach to the needy.

He said the collapse could lead to exodus, a huge influx of refugees moving in different directions towards, Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the economic collapse could give space to terrorists and it would have serious consequences not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

To a query, he said that there was uncertainty when Taliban took control of the government, but the anxiety has gone down due to the reasons that there is no bloodshed and chances of major civil war have been averted.

About recognizing Taliban set up by Pakistan, the Foreign Minister said we are watching and observing as the things unfold and we will take a decision at an appropriate time.

He said Pakistan has been advocating for more inclusive approach.

Responding to a question, he said Taliban have made a clear commitment that Afghan soil would not be used against any country including Pakistan.

Advertisement

Read full story