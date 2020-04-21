FO discards India’s ‘irresponsible’ remarks over Pakistani leadership

Islamabad on Tuesday rebuffed the Indian foreign ministry’s remarks pertaining to comments made by the Pakistani leadership regarding the rights of minorities in India, terming New Delhi’s statement ‘irresponsible’ and ‘completely ill-founded’.

Advertisement

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Tuesday, the remarks are reflective of India’s perennial state of denial with regard to the rights of minorities, particularly Muslims in India.

#Pakistan rejects the Indian MEA Spokesperson’s irresponsible and completely ill-founded remarks relating to comments of Pakistani leadership.

🔗https://t.co/KgtRPzbfB5 pic.twitter.com/ey7aeLwfpE — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 21, 2020

“The treatment of minorities in India is a matter of serious concern not only for Indian minorities and neighbouring countries, but also for the international community,” the statement added.

Calling it ‘disconcerting’ that New Delhi’s anti-Muslim policies persist even in these difficult times, the communiqué highlighted systematic campaigns in India to demonise Muslims, who face further exclusion as well as threats of mob violence.

The spokesperson advised India to take effective steps to protect the fundamental rights of minorities, especially Muslims, in the country.

The spokesperson was responding to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ reaction to PM Imran Khan’s concerns regarding the state of Muslims in the neighbouring country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Sunday tweeted that the deliberate and violent targeting of Muslims in India by the Modi regime was an attempt to to divert the backlash over its coronavirus policy.

The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Gerrmany. Yet more proof of the racist Hindutva Supremacist ideology of Modi Govt. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 19, 2020

Later, the Indian foreign ministry spokesperson had responded saying that the “bizarre” comments by the Pakistani leadership are an attempt to shift focus from the abysmal handling of their internal affairs, reported India Today.

Advertisement

Read full story