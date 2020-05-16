FO rejects Indian army chief’s allegations against Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Office has rejected Indian army chief’s recent comments hurling allegations against Islamabad, saying that these are parts of India’s desperate attempts to divert the world’s attention from Indian state-terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to an official statement released by Foreign Office on Saturday, the indigenous Kashmiri resistance being faced by India is the direct consequence of India’s unabated oppression and brutalisation of Kashmiris.

Responding to media queries, the FO spokesperson said we reject Indian army chief’s recent comments levelling allegations against Pakistan and hurling threats.

“India’s mischievous attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as ‘terrorism’ would not succeed,” the statement read.

Urging the world community to take cognizance and to act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability, the FO spokesperson noted that India’s attempted diversions, misrepresentations and continued belligerence have imperilled peace and security in South Asia.

According to Times of India, while responding to a question about the possibility of India facing a two-front war along the borders with China and Pakistan in New Delhi on Friday, top Indian official had said that it is a possibility and the country [India] should be prepared to deal with such situation.

