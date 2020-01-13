FO summons Indian envoy, records protest on LoC ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia, on Monday to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control in Kotkotera and Karela Sectors on January 11, 2020. The Indian firing resulted in the killing of an innocent civilian.

Advertisement

The victim was identified as 24-year old, Muhammad Ishtiaque, a resident of Chowki village of Tehsil and District Khuiratta.

Condemning the incident, Director General South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that unprovoked firing from the Indian side is a clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

He stated India’s actions are against international human rights and are a threat to regional peace and security.

He said that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights violations taking place in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He called upon the Indian side to respect the Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Advertisement

Read full story