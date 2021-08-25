Foreign Minister in Tajikistan to discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the first leg of his four nations visit has arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan to discuss current situation and future strategy in Afghanistan and promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He will hold meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin and call on President Emomali Rahmon today (Wednesday).

During these meetings, the two sides will discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on the current situation in Afghanistan.

Foriegn Minister has undertaken the visit to four-nations including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran on the special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The tour is aimed at holding consultation with the neighbouring countries to adopt a joint strategy to tackle the challenges faced by the region in view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

