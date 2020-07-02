Four armed men allegedly rape 19-year-old woman during robbery in Lahore’s Gujjarpura

Four armed robbers looted valuables and allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year old woman in Lahore’s Gujjarpura area on Thursday, police said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the woman, who used to work as compounder in a clinic, was returning from work with a doctor when the robbers stopped them on the way.

The muggers took the girl to nearby fields and assaulted her. The suspects also took away valuables including cash, mobile phones and gold earrings and fled the scene.

Learning of the incident, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab sought an immediate report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) in this regard.

