Four die, several injured as five-storey residential building collapses in Karachi’s Golimar area

KARACHI: At least four people were killed while several others were injured as a five-storey residential building in Karachi’s Gulbahar area — formerly known as Golimar — collapsed on Thursday.

Advertisement

Karachi Metropolitan Cooperation Director Medical and Health Services Dr Salma Kauser said that three people were killed in the collapse, while 22 others that were injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Later, rescue officials confirmed that a fourth body had been pulled from the rubble.

Police and Rangers reached the area as a large crowd from neighbouring buildings had gathered in the streets.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the building collapse and directed Commissioner Karachi to ensure that rescue and relief operations to are executed smoothly the area.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, while taking notice of the incident, ordered that the injured should be provided the best possible medical care.

Inspector-General of Police Mushtaq Mahar had also directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area, a police press release said.

A contingent of police and rangers was dispatched to the area to help with the rescue operation as a number of area residents gathered in the street.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took notice of the building collapse and asked Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Building Control Authority to compile detailed reports on the incident.

The chief minister also asked for a detailed report on the building’s construction to be compiled after the relief operations are concluded.

Advertisement

Read full story