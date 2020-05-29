Four doctors in Pakistan die from coronavirus in past 24 hours

Four doctors succumbed to the coronavirus in Pakistan over the past 24 hours as the country’s infections surged past 64,000 on Friday.

Dr Sana Fatima, who worked at a private hospital in Lahore, a psychologist in Gunjrawala, Naeem Akhtar, Dr Khanzada who hailed from Afghanistan but was working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Incharge BMC trauma centre Dr Zubair Zubair Ahmed, all succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, the Young Doctors Association said that several doctors are in self-quarantine at their homes and as a result, pose a threat to their families.

The YDA in the light of these fears demanded that a separate ward be set up for doctors in hospitals to save their families from the infection.

Number of infected healthcare workers jumps to 341 in Punjab

In addition, as many as 341 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19 across Punjab, according to a report issued by the directorate general health services issued on May 28.

The number is up from a day earlier when 241 medical professionals were tested positive for the deadly disease.

As per the latest report, 2,173 healthcare workers were suspected of being carriers of the virus. All the suspected have been tested and 15.6% have the virus. On the other hand, 84% have tested negative.

The positivity rate amongst doctors, nurses and other medics in the province has shot up from the previous 12.7% to 15.6%

