Four killed, 12 injured in Quetta blast

Four people including a policeman were killed and 12 others were injured in a bomb blast in the parking area of Serena hotel in Quetta last night.

According to police sources, it was a car bomb blast.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

The Governor Baluchistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemning the bomb blast have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Chief Minister Baluchistan directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured ones and sought a complete report in it.

He said no one will be allowed to deteriorate the law and order situation in the province.

