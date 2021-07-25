Free, fair elections to be ensured in state: AJK CEC

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (R) Abdul Rasheed has said that free and fair elections will be ensured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Advertisement

He was talking to media persons after inspection polling process in Muzaffarabad on Sunday.

He said the polling staff is fully implementing the election code of conduct and the voters are cooperating with the officials.

Replying a question he said the team of Election Commission has been constituted which will visit various polling stations and inspect the polling process.

To another question he said the voter turnout in today’s elections will be over fifty percent.

Advertisement

Read full story