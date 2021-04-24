Funds received under Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1 billion: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that funds received under Roshan Digital Account have crossed one billion dollars.

In a tweet on Saturday, he thanked overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan and banks for achieving this significant milestone in a short period.

