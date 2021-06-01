Future of peace in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues: Army Chief

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said only a cohesive national effort will take Pakistan to progress and prosperity.

Addressing the officers and faculty of Command and Staff College Quetta, the Army Chief emphasized Pakistan’s resolve to confront global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting a holistic national approach.

He said this can be complemented through meaningful international support and will to take on complex challenges.

According to ISPR, the COAS’ address to staff course-2020/21 focused the professional matters, internal and external security situation and matters concerning regional security environment.

He said future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region.

Speaking on COVID-19 pandemic, COAS said that Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges faced by people of Pakistan.

