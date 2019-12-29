Gas stations reopen across Sindh for 12 hours

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh were reopened for 12 hours on Sunday amid severe gas crisis in the province, Geo News reported.

Advertisement

On Saturday, gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh was suspended after a brief opening on Friday night for eight hours.

Long queues had formed at CNG stations the night before following the news that stations have been allowed to supply gas.

However, the stations were soon ordered to close down again in the early hours of Saturday due to low gas pressure.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had said that the stations would be allowed to open again when gas pressures increase.

Industries in Sindh has said that it would stage protests from Monday against the prevalent gas crisis in the country.

Advertisement

Read full story