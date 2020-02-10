German woman who entered Pakistan without visa denied entry by FIA

Islamabad: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday held a foreign national woman who reached Pakistan without a visa, local media reported.

The woman identified as a German national, named Jennifer, was taken into custody at the Islamabad International Airport after she reached through Qatar Airlines’ flight.

The FIA officials initially denied her entry and she, according to reports, was said to be deported through any available flight.

However, the husband of the woman, named Zain Ali, arrived at the airport and brought her visa after which she was given security clearance by the FIA.

