Gilgit-Baltistan reports first coronavirus death in Pakistan

A first death from deadly coronavirus has been reported from Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday.

As per media reports, the victim was 90-years-old and was a resident of Chillas. The deceased was admitted in CMH Hospital, Gilgit for the past four days and had coronavirus symptoms. The G-B government spokesman said the victim was suffering from fever and pneumonia.

The patient also had no travel history, media reported.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that the total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the country has reached 247.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mirza said that the federal government, provinces and all stakeholders are working on war footing for safety and well being of people of Pakistan.

Regarding the breakdown of cases, the special assistant mentioned that Punjab reported 9 cases, Sindh 183, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 19, Balochistan 15, Azad Kashmir 1 and Gilgit-Baltistan 13 cases.

