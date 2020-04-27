Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail late Monday confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Ismail, In a tweet, said: “I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out.”

Imran Khan thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah.”

PTI spokesperson Jamal Siddiqui said that Ismail had had himself tested for the virus on Sunday.

Ismail revealed that he had isolated himself at the Governor House.

“I have informed people I met [over the past couple of days],” he said. “Will also have my family tested for the virus, ” he added.

The governor appealed to the public to pray for him, saying that his health was fine. “I’m feeling better. No need to worry, ” he said.

The provincial COVID-19 tally infected stands at 4,953, while the death toll has reached 85 as of today.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani had tested positive for the coronavirus.

