Governor Sindh rules out lockdown plan amid rising coronavirus cases

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that the country could not bear a lockdown-situation amid rising cases of deaths and confirmed patients of coronavirus in the country.

Any plan to move towards a lockdown would create a food security situation, he said calling for setting aside politics and devising joint strategy to fight against the virus outbreak.

He said that the federal government has provided US$10 million in term of coronavirus fund to the Sindh government. “I am also ready to extend any help on behalf of the governor house,” Imran Ismail said as he further announced to stand alongside the chief minister Sindh wherever needed.

The governor said that it was not time for a blame game as some fingers were pointed out over arrangements at Taftan border. “We should forgo the past negligence and support each other to fight the virus,” he said.

Imran Ismail said that quarantine centres have been established in the province and the government would try to bear the expenses of those present at the isolation facilities.

He also appealed to those suffering from virus symptoms to immediately contact the Command and Control Centre established to control the virus outbreak.

“We convened the lawmakers today to brief them regarding the activities to be carried out to create awareness among masses and also provide rations to those especially being quarantined,” he said adding that they would ensure that the government helps the affected.

Announcing to donate his one-month salary to command and control centre established to deal with coronavirus, the governor said that all parliamentarians would also donate their salaries for tackling the virus.

The governor also called for lifting sanctions on Iran so that it could fight the virus outbreak effectively.

