Minister for Finance and Revenue Hafeez Sheikh has said that improving the economy and putting the country on a strong footing is the aim of PTI government.

Talking to the media persons outside Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad today (Saturday), he said we are working to live up to the expectations of the people.

He was confident that the PTI will emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections.

The Minister said we are proud of our democratic system.

