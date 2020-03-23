Govt calls in Pakistan Army troops amid coronavirus epidemic

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Monday issued a notification according to which Pakistan Army troops were deployed throughout the country to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Competent Authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Section I31-A of CrPC is pleased to authorize deployment of sufficient strength of troops of Pakistan Army in Punjab province depending upon the requirement to be worked out by the provincial Government in liaison with the Army authorities in connection with the prevailing situation related to the spread of COVID-19 and matters ancillary thereto, subject to laws enforced in Pakistan,” read the notification for Punjab.

Similar notifications were issued for Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The notification comes at a time when the number of affected cases in the country have soared past 800 and six have succumbed to the infection in Pakistan.

“Pakistan Resolution Day symbolises struggle for Pakistan,” COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said, according to Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

“Pakistan Resolution Day symbolises struggle for Pakistan. While paying glowing tribute to our ancestors, we reaffirm our resolve and commitment to defeat all challenges including Covid-19 pandemic with Faith, Unity and self Discipline.” COAS#OneNationOneDestiny — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 23, 2020

