Govt charging 16.4% taxes on petrol against 52% in previous Govt: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the government is charging only 16.4% taxes on petrol, which is around 33% less than the time of PML-N when the tax rate was as high as 52%.

In a tweet, he said the current Petroleum Development Levy is 5.62 rupees and sales tax is 11.76 and total tax is 17.38 per liter of petrol.

He said the base price of one liter petrol was 105.92 and the total price was 123.3, hence the taxation rate per liter was 16.4%, “which is less by one third of the time of Pakistan Muslim League (N) government when tax was 52%”.

