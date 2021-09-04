Govt committed to attract investment in Pakistan: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is committed to attract investment in Pakistan’s burgeoning travel and tourism sector which offers immense opportunities.

In a tweet, Prime Minister welcoming the Air Arabia Group to the country wished them success in their partnership with local investors to establish a new Pakistani airline.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a meeting with Chairman of Air Arabia Group Sheikh Abdullah Bin Muhammad Al Thani and discussed matters related to investment in commercial aviation of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the government of Pakistan is giving incentives to the investors and we want that Pakistan should be the destination of priority for the investors.

He also welcomed the investment of commercial airlines of different countries for the promotion of tourism.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia signed an agreement to launch low cost airline “Fly Jinnah”.

In a tweet, he said the Airline would not only play a key role in the Pakistani economy and create new jobs but also boost country’s aviation and tourism sectors.

