Govt committed to eradicate poverty from the country: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched a district development portal, titled “Data4Pakistan” under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s Ehsaas programme.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the PM said the government is committed to eradicate poverty from the country.

He added the development funds are wasted rather than utilised for the uplift of the people. “It is our mission to fight poverty in the country.”

The prime minister maintained that the portal will help in highlighting the exact data in each district.

He said the portal is the first of its kind initiative in Pakistan and will provide open access to estimates regarding poverty for every district in Pakistan, along with over 120 development and policy indicators to the public.

Imran mentioned that the funds should be spent in areas with more needs.

The portal currently has six rounds of district poverty and development data, covering the period 2004 to 2018.

The portal has been developed in collaboration with the World Bank and will be accessible under the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division on the Ehsaas programme’s website.

Data4Pakistan will prove to be a valuable resource facilitating the decision making of federal, provincial and district level policymakers.

The portal would allow access to interactive maps which would help users visualise and compare districts’ poverty and two additional indicators. The user can also select a subset of provinces or districts to focus on through a simple drop-down list. Customised maps built by a user can also be downloaded and printed.

The data provided in the portal has been produced by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, as part of its Social and Living Standards Measurement Surveys as well as the Multiple Indicators Cluster Surveys produced by the provincial bureaus of statistics.

The indicators currently available in the portal range from demography, health, education and employment. It also includes data on key services like water, sanitation, electricity and gas, while also providing a number of gender parity indices regarding districts.

Users can access information about the indicators included in the portal as well as other background material and reports under the ‘Additional Resources’ tab on the website. The government claims it will frequently update the website by adding new material, data and indicators.

