Govt committed to implement structural reforms: Hammad

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar has reiterated that the government is fully committed to implement structural reforms, protecting social spending and boosting social safety nets in order to protect the vulnerable segments of the society.

Advertisement

Talking to Vice President South Asia Region, World Bank Hartwig Schafer, in a virtual meeting, he stressed that harmonization of General Sales Tax is a priority area for the government. He said the Federal and Provincial Tax authorities are working out procedures for its smooth implementation.

Hammad Azhar expressed firm resolve of the government in implementing reforms under ongoing World Bank projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant on Power Tabish Gauhar outlined the steps being taken to streamline the power sector, improving service delivery and serving the larger interest of electricity consumers. They emphasized that the government is fully committed to make power sector dynamic and more sustainable.

In his remarks, the Vice President, World Bank appreciated the government’s relief initiatives to curtail the impact of COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

Hartwig Schafer reiterated the World Bank’s continuous support to Pakistan during testing times.

Advertisement

Read full story