Govt committed to make efforts for protection, welfare of media workers: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz says government is committed to make every possible effort for the protection and welfare of the media workers.

Addressing a new conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said a bill for the protection of journalists is under process in parliament, while another private member bill proposed for the wellbeing of media workers was rejected in the Senate due to non-cooperation of the opposition.

Syed Shibli Faraz said the government is also working on provision of health cards to journalists.

Answering a question, he said Pakistan Democratic Movement has become irrelevant in the politics of Pakistan as it has failed to garner support from the public.

The Minister said masses have stood against corruption, but they cannot be brought on streets to safeguard corruption.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to act against those, who have plundered Pakistan’s wealth, and he is not ready to compromise stand on this issue.

