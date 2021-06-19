Govt committed to preserve and restore all historical sites in country

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is committed to preserve and restore all historical sites in the country.

In a tweet, he said Lahore Fort has been restored and preserved for future generations of Pakistan.

The prime minister also shared the images depicting the restored citadel which is a splendid example of Mughal architecture.

