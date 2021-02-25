Govt committed to provide best education facilities to students:KP CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the provincial government is committed to provide best education facilities to students belonged to merged districts.

Advertisement

In a statement, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved admission quota for students hailing from merged tribal districts in medical and dental colleges across the province.

Meanwhile, according to a notification of Homes and Tribal Affairs Department, total 334 students will be able to get admission in medical and dental colleges on quota seats.

The quota seats allocated for Khyber Medical College 41, Ayub Medical College 28, Saidu Medical College 20, Gomal Medical College 20, Khyber Girls Medical College 38, Bacha Khan Medical College 25, Nowshera Medical College 12 and 6 seats allocated for Gaju Khan Medical College.

Advertisement

Read full story