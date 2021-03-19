Govt creates enabling environment for promotion of housing sector: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said the present government has created an enabling environment for the promotion of housing sector in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said the mortgage financing facility introduced by the government will enable the people to build and own affordable houses.

Shahbaz Gill said a peri-urban housing scheme is being launched in Punjab from next month. In the first phase, this scheme will be executed on a land of three thousand kanal in twenty six tehsils of the province. He said under this project, houses will be provided to the low income groups on easy installments. The total cost of a house in this housing scheme will be 1.4 million rupees.

Shahbaz Gill said the peri urban housing project will be expanded to all tehsils of Punjab.

Shahbaz Gill said that work on another housing project will also be started in Farash Town, Islamabad next month. He said four thousand apartments will be built in it and each apartment will cost 2.7 million rupees. He said the journalists will also be given apartments in this housing scheme which is meant for low income groups.

