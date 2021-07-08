Govt decides to register all foreigners coming to Pakistan: Interior Minister

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad says the government has decided to register all foreigners coming to Pakistan.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, he said there is no record of thousands of foreigners, who entered the country during the last seventy years.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said strategy is being prepared for stranded Pakistanis at Torkham Border.

He said the issue of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan will be decided by the federal cabinet in its next meeting.

Sheikh Rashid said the government will take strict actions against narcotics at large scale.

