Govt dismisses ‘biased’ corruption perceptions report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday stated that the government has rejected the findings of the “managed” and “biased” report by Transparency International (TI).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Awan said: “There is a huge question mark over the transparency of TI. It is necessary to expose the people and the data, on the basis of which this this report was published, in front of the public.

“It is our fault that we did not fawn over the head of TI’s Pakistan chapter and allowed him to retire after the expiry of his term,” said Awan. This is contrary to what the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did which explains why the reports during their term were so favourable, she added.

“Who will respect the findings of a report that says the most amount of corruption was done during the government of Gen Pervez Musharraf, followed by Imran Khan’s government and then by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), placing the PML-N government at the very bottom?

“The findings of the report are laugh worthy. The clean chit given to the ‘corruption kings’ who are currently under trial in the country’s courts makes it evident that the report is not fair, fair or transparent.

“It is biased.”

The PM’s aide maintained that those who have fled the country are trying to spread ill will among the people the prime minister has chosen to lead the fight against corruption.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is adamant on fulfilling the mandate given to him by the people. We will keep on working to provide the people a country free of corruption.

“‘Corruption kings’ are using this report as a tool to hide their sins, but they will be disappointed. Moody’s and other international agencies have not only recognised an improvement in the country’s economic indicators but have also appreciated the efforts being taken by the government.”

Commenting on Imran’s recent trip to Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum, Awan stated: “The prime minister’s meetings with global leaders and tech firms and their wishes to invest in the country show that the world has decided to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan.”

“The world recognises the credibility of the current government. Such reports will not succeed in deceiving the world.

“The one thing that should be taken away from the index is that the money recovered during the past one year is more than that recovered during the past ten years.

“Instead of highlighting TI’s report, the ‘corruption kings’ should inform the people about Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count.”

Calling our Dr Adnan Khan, Awan said: “He used to inform us about Nawaz’s platelet count every two hours, four hours. Now, when they are in a country with the best and latest healthcare facilities, there is radio silence.”

“We think this is a managed report and the PTI has never issued such reports by ‘managing’ people.

“The people have understood that when you are saying that corruption fell during the rule of these two parties, you are making a joke. The people will not own any report which calls Sindh corruption free or says that it was the lowest during the government of PML-N.

“We will continue with our efforts towards taking Pakistan towards progress and prosperity. Such reports will never deter us from our path,” she concluded.

