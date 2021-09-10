Govt focuses to provide conducive environment to enhance exports: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is focused to provide conducive environment and formulate pro-business policies to enhance exports of the country.

He was chairing a review meeting on the government’s steps to increase the volume of exports in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said it is a priority of the government to diversity the market and products to increase exports.

He said the government has been preparing policies in consultation with the business community. He said exporters are being fully facilitated.

The Prime Minister directed the Commerce Division to set targets for the Trade and Investment officers deputed in foreign countries.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan’s exports could be increased by thirty billion dollars. For the purpose, nineteen priority sectors, including information technology, textiles, medicines, poultry, rice, vegetables, nuts, leather, salt, ceramics and surgical tools need to be focused.

