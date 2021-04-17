Govt has no intention to impose ban on social media: Fawad

Federal Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government has no intention to impose ban on social media.

Talking to a private news channel he said the incumbent government believes in freedom of expression and will continue work for this purpose.

The Minister said a defunct organization was using social media services to spread provocative messages in the society and the concerned quarters had to take pre-emptive measures to control spread of objectionable material.

